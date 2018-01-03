Payton leans on 'Saintly Seven' for matchup with Carolina

He's the best player to ever lace em up for the black and gold. But even Drew Brees admitted, at this stage of his career, after three straight losing seasons, he needed a year like this one.more>>
He's the best player to ever lace em up for the black and gold. But even Drew Brees admitted, at this stage of his career, after three straight losing seasons, he needed a year like this one.more>>
Chris Hagan reports.more>>
Chris Hagan reports.more>>
Sean Fazende reports.more>>
Sean Fazende reports.more>>