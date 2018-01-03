Payton leans on 'Saintly Seven' for matchup with Carolina

Mark Ingram is one of seven Saints to see action in the 2013 playoffs for the Black and Gold. (Source: Fox 8 Photo)

Seven Saints on the 2017 playoff roster, saw action in the 2013 postseason. Drew Brees, Mark Ingram, Josh Hill, Rafael Bush, Cameron Jordan, Terron Armstead, and Thomas Morstead, all logged playing time in the Eagles and Seahawks matchups of 2013.

It's been four years since the Black and Gold made into the 'second season', but those veterans hold valuable info for Saints Head Coach Sean Payton.

"You lean on some of your experience. You lean on your leaders. We're routine driven. So we got assigned the Sunday afternoon game. It's that time of the year things elevate. The sense of urgency, clock is ticking, here we go.Though, they're parts that you done that you keep intact," said Payton.

