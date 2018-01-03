S&WB: Turn off running water immediately

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The Sewerage & Water Board is urging residents to turn off their faucets immediately to conserve water.

Along with Orleans Parish, St. John Parish and Lafourche Parish have asked their residents to conserve water as well.

According to a report issued by the board, overuse across the East Bank during the cold snap has forced the agency to reduce water pressure.

To keep up with the high demand, water pressure across the system was reduced Wednesday morning to around 62 pounds-per-square-inch.

This is a typical response to manage stress on the system during such events as freezes and large water main breaks, according to the report.

Normal average water pressure typically hovers around 68-72 psi.

Cloud cover overnight and sunshine Wednesday morning kept temperatures above freezing, are expected to drop again.

The Sewerage and Water Board said there is no current concern that pressure will drop low enough to trigger a boil-water advisory.

If residents must run their water to keep pipes from freezing, the Sewerage & Water Board urges them to do so only after temperatures drop below the freezing point of 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Sewerage and Water Board also said that residents should run only the faucet farthest from their property’s main stop valve.

The stream should be no more than 1/16 of an inch wide, about pencil lead thin, according to the report.

Residents are encouraged to call 52-WATER to report any water emergencies.

