NOPD searching for suspect accused of stealing $61k worth of jewelry from car

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man accused of stealing $61,000 worth of jewelry from a car in Lakeview.

Police say the burglary happened on December 29 around 12:15 a.m.

According to the report, a man dressed in an Italia hooded sweatshirt broke into the vehicle in the 5800 block of General Haig Street and took high-end jewelry along with a black .38 S&W Airweight revolver.

The jewelry taken is reportedly worth $61,000, according to the report.

Anyone with any information on the pictured subject should contact any Third District detective at 504-658-6030. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.