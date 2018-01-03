Space heater catches fire, destroys Slidell home

A home in Slidell was destroyed after a space heater caught fire.

St. Tammany Fire District #1 battled the two-story house fire on 60293 Rue Bryan Rd in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The homeowner was upstairs asleep, while his wife was asleep downstairs with their daughter, according to the report.

The report said the daughter woke up to use the restroom when she heard a loud crash. She woke her mother up for fear that her father had fallen down the stairs.

When the mother went to check on her husband she discovered the fire and woke him up.

According to the report, they attempted to extinguish the fire with pans of water, but were unsuccessful.

Based on the homeowners’ statements, it appears that the fire started as a result of using electric space heaters to heat the residence.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be the use of the heaters in close proximity to the excessive amount of personal belongings in the residence.

There were smoke detectors in the residence, but they were not functioning properly, according to the report.

Due to the extent of damage caused by the fire, the home is considered to be a total loss.

The Red Cross was called to provide aid to the victims, and no injuries were reported.

