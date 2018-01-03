NOPD investigating fatal Seventh Ward shooting

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward that left one man dead. Officers were called to the scene Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

According to police, responding officers the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the head. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD homicide detective Jamaane Roy at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

