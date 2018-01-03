Kenner man with 51-page criminal history arrested again for theft

A habitual offender released early from the Department of Corrections due to Act 280 of the Louisiana Justice Reinvestment Act has been arrested four additional times since his Nov. 16 release.

Alton Brooks Jr., 46, of Reverend Richard Wilson Drive in Kenner, was arrested for his fourth time on Dec. 29 after he was taken into custody while shoplifting at the Winn Dixie in the 2100 block of Williams Boulevard.

Brooks had pleaded guilty as a habitual offender to the crime of theft of goods on April 17, 2017, and was sentenced to two years as a multiple offender to theft. Brooks was released from the Department of Corrections on parole on Nov. 16, but he never reported to the Probation and Parole Office which was to supervise his release until March 6, 2019.

Prior to his Dec. 29 arrest, Brooks had been arrested and charged with the following:

Nov. 25, 2017 - charged with the crime of theft from the Wal-Mart, located at 8912 Veterans Boulevard.

Nov. 26, 2017 - charged with the crime of theft from the RaceTrac, located at 2101 Airline Drive, and

Nov. 28, 2017 - charged with the crimes of theft, resisting and officer and battery of a police officer, concerning a shoplifting that occurred at the same Winn Dixie, located at 2014 Williams Boulevard, in Kenner.

In each of the above arrests, Brooks was released from the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center due to prison overcrowding.

In Jefferson Parish alone, Brooks has a 51-page criminal history. A summary of Brooks' local adult criminal history revealed multiple arrests for theft, simple burglary, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, crack possession, obscenity, criminal trespassing, purse snatching, disturbing the peace, resisting and officer, battery on a police officer, public intimidation, violation of probation, violation of parole, and municipal traffic attachments.

At the time of publication, Brooks remained in custody due to having been booked with parole violations and is being held without bond.

