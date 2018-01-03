UPDATE: List of school closures for Thursday, Jan. 4

The JPPSS schools superintendent announced that all public schools in Jefferson Parish and all administrative buildings will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4, due to several consecutive days of freezing temperatures in Jefferson Parish that have taxed the heating systems in its school buildings.

"The concern is the safety of students who, in the early morning hours, will be exposed to frigid temperatures while waiting for the bus. According to the National Weather Service, frigid temperatures are expected overnight and well into Thursday morning almost to midday," the superintendent said.

All Jefferson Parish Head Start facilities will be closed.

A Jefferson Parish charter school - Young Audiences Charter - will also be closed.

Concordia Lutheran School in Marrero is Thursday due to the frigid weather.

Jefferson RISE Charter School will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday. Staff reports at 9:15. Doors will open for students at 9:40. It will have normal after school dismissal and normal after school programs. Buses will run in the morning and the afternoon.

Also, due to the water pressure problems throughout St. John the Baptist Parish, all St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools will remain closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Maintenance employees and all Lake Pontchartrain Elementary staff should report to work as scheduled.

KIPP Central City Academy, KIPP Booker T. Washington High School and KIPP East Community Primary will reopen to students Thursday. Officials said the heating system problems have been resolved.

At this time, only one Orleans school will be closed tomorrow – Bricolage Academy. This is due to a broken heater.

