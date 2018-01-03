Brees on Dome atmosphere Sunday: 'I'm sure it's going to be crazy'

On Sunday the Saints will play their first home playoff game since the 2011 season. The players FOX 8 spokes with Wednesday made no secret of the fact they expect the atmosphere inside the Dome to be absolutely electric.

"I'm sure it's going to be crazy. I hope our fans know what a difference they made in that Atlanta game. Obviously we stressed the importance of that. I don't think I have to stress the importance of this one. I think our fans know, and I know they will be ready," said quarterback Drew Brees.

"I think a few weeks ago against Atlanta, kind of felt like a playoff game. Obviously, this is truly win or go home. I'm excited that are fans are going to get another home game. Hopefully we'll give them something to cheer about early, to get them into it, get them going. There's only 12 teams left, 20 are sitting on their couch at home. A lot of good memories from my earlier years here. So I'm excited to hopefully make some more good memories," said punter Thomas Morstead.

The Saints have never lost a home playoff game under Sean Payton. Sunday, it'll be their fifth one since 2006.

