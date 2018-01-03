People scammed by 'Nigerian prince' in Slidell likely able to recover money

Slidell police say anyone victimized by a suspected scam artist might be able to recover their money.

Michael Neu is being held on a $30,000 bond after allegedly being a middleman in a “Nigerian prince” scam.

Slidell police said Neu operated out of an apartment for several months, posing as Nigerian royalty or helping someone who made romantic links with individuals online or through the postal service. It was all in an often-successful effort to get victims to send hundreds - in some cases thousands - of dollars through the mail or via telegram.

“Michael Neu was the middleman for one of these Nigerians, and what would happen would be the email from Nigeria would come to someone in the U.S., and they would send the money to Neu in Slidell, he would take $100 of the thousand for his fee,” said Slidell Police spokesman Daniel Seuzeneau.

Neu was allegedly involved with a woman named Maria Mendez in more than a quarter-million dollars worth of fraud.

Neu was arrested after a tip from Dodge City, Kansas, and a 16-month Slidell Police investigation. They say thanks to a legal settlement, Western Union may be able to pay back much of the money taken from unsuspecting victims.

