Trump tweets: 'I too have a nuclear button, but it's much bigger'

President Donald Trump reacts on Twitter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un bragging about a nuclear button on his desk that he was ready to use against the United States.

Trump tweeted, "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button WORKS!”

“He is trying to say we have more nuclear weapons, so this guy should shut up and sit down,” said professor Chris Fettweis

Trump doesn’t really have button to launch a nuclear strike. He has a large briefcase. It’s the so-called football that is always nearby and carried by a military aide.

“The first thing I tell my students about this kind of stuff is you should watch what leaders do and not what they say," Fettweis said.

Tulane foreign affairs and international relations expert Fettweis believes the risk of an actual nuclear war is pretty low.

“It’s because neither country wants to go to war, and usually when nobody wants war, nothing happens. The danger is that there could be some kind of miscalculation that somebody thinks the other side is about to attack and strikes first. That’s what I worry about more,” Fettweis said.

The U.S. hard line stance on North Korea is now at odds with South Korea, which is hoping to open new lines of communication with its neighbor.

“North Korea can talk with anyone they want, but the U.S. is not going to recognize it or acknowledge it until they agree to ban the nuclear weapons that they have,” said U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

“The big risk is if we do something small, if we try to say strike a missile on it’s launch pad and the North Koreans don’t realize we are trying to strike small, and they react big. There’s a lot of potential for a miscommunication,” Fettweis said.

Fettweis believes North Korea’s nuclear weapons program will hit its peak in 2018. He says if the back and forth is contained to a war of words, he’s hopeful things will soon calm down.

