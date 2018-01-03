Three arrested in connection with body found in Gonzales, victim identified

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have made three arrests in the shooting death of a man found in Gonzales Tuesday.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto says the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Archie Armstrong, 22-year-old Vernell Wilson and 31-year-old Stefanie Enciso.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday they received a call from a witness stating that a homicide took place inside of an apartment in the 1500 block of Avenue A. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found evidence that someone was killed inside of the apartment but the body of the victim missing. Deputies also say they found weapons at the scene.

JPSO says they immediately alerted multiple law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the missing victim.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, they were contacted by the Gonzales Police Department about a body found matching the description of the victim. Investigators then drove to Gonzales to process the scene and transfer the body to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Francisco Nieves.

Following the discovery of Nieves' body, Armstrong and Wilson, who was already in custody were officially charged in his death. A third person, 31-year-old Stephanie Enciso, was later arrested and charged in connection with the case.

Investigators believe that all four were acquaintances.

Armstrong has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Nieves. He has also been charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana.

Wilson has been charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, obstruction of justice to second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Enciso has been charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice to second-degree murder.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is still investigating the case and working to determine a motive. They are asking if anyone has any information about this case, they are asked to contact JPSO or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

