Armed robbery victims recall terrifying experience Uptown

Victims at an Uptown business spoke about an armed robbery that happened in broad daylight.

They were unhurt, but are still uneasy from the experience.

"I was scared for my life, really," one employee said.

It seemed like a routine day for the employee at a cleaning company on Pyrtania Street when the attacker entered through the businesses back door.

"I was about to go outside again, and he had met me halfway in the cleaning supply room and he pulled a knife on me and he was like, 'Give me the money,'" she said.

When she told him she didn't have anything, he backed her into a corner.

"I was screaming and we had ended up over by my manager's desk and he had turned around and grabbed her purse," she said.

That distraction gave her the chance to run out into the street and get help.

"I had to get away from him. I had to watch what he was doing with his knife, like, I was just so scared," she said.

Fortunately, her manager showed up moments after.

"I was driving up, looking for a place to park, and saw my cleaner run across the street in traffic screaming," the manager said.

She said her employee pointed at the suspect across the street.

"I turned and I looked at him, he was just standing there. I looked at him, he looked at me, he ran towards Terpsichore," the manager said.

The store's manager said she tried to take a picture of the attacker, but said he saw her and turned away. She was only able to capture a blurry picture.

The manager said while the robber took off with her purse, that's the least of her worries.

"I'm just glad that the purse was there to distract him to let go of her so she could get out. You know, that's more important to me," she said.

The manager said from now on, employees will close and lock the door behind them and stay vigilant of their surroundings.

The employee said this is a reminder that crime can happen anywhere, any time.

"You don't think that stuff like this could happen to you, it could happen. It could happen to anybody," the employee said.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.