Man wanted for stealing car from Central Business District

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Source: NOPD Source: NOPD
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are searching for a man wanted for stealing a car from the Central Business District. 

According to police the man took a 2016 Mercedes-Benz S550 bearing Louisiana license plate #131ACY. The theft took place Monday at 4:49 p.m. in the 100 block of Roosevelt Way. 

The suspect is described as an unknown black man wearing a red Texas A&M hoodie. 

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD Eighth District property crimes detectives at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. 

