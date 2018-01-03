Man wanted for stealing car from Central Business District

New Orleans police are searching for a man wanted for stealing a car from the Central Business District.

According to police the man took a 2016 Mercedes-Benz S550 bearing Louisiana license plate #131ACY. The theft took place Monday at 4:49 p.m. in the 100 block of Roosevelt Way.

The suspect is described as an unknown black man wearing a red Texas A&M hoodie.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD Eighth District property crimes detectives at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.