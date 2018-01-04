PIPE FORECAST: Parishes that should run water and those that should conserve

Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.more>>
Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.more>>
Nothing is worse than sitting at the table ready to enjoy a plate of spaghetti and meatballs only to discover the meatballs are tough and dry. This recipe will teach you the secret to making juicy, tender meatballs, a skill that can only be learned in Italy.more>>
Nothing is worse than sitting at the table ready to enjoy a plate of spaghetti and meatballs only to discover the meatballs are tough and dry. This recipe will teach you the secret to making juicy, tender meatballs, a skill that can only be learned in Italy.more>>
Due to frigid weather, only some parishes should run a thin trickle of water if the temperature is forecast to be 28°more>>
Due to frigid weather, only some parishes should run a thin trickle of water if the temperature is forecast to be 28°more>>
There have been reports of black ice on Metairie roads Thursday morning, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.more>>
There have been reports of black ice on Metairie roads Thursday morning, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.more>>
The JPPSS schools superintendent announced that all JPPSS schools and administrative buildings will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4, due to several consecutive days of freezing temperatures in Jefferson Parish that have taxed the heating systems in its school buildings.more>>
The JPPSS schools superintendent announced that all JPPSS schools and administrative buildings will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4, due to several consecutive days of freezing temperatures in Jefferson Parish that have taxed the heating systems in its school buildings.more>>
The family is filing a notice of claim against the Department of Education following the incident.more>>
The family is filing a notice of claim against the Department of Education following the incident.more>>
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.more>>
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.more>>
The 70-year-old deputy, who had served the department for half his life, was taken off life support Tuesday.more>>
The 70-year-old deputy, who had served the department for half his life, was taken off life support Tuesday.more>>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.more>>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.more>>
An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.more>>
An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.more>>
A contractor found a major failure in the family’s vacation cabin’s heating system, officials say.more>>
A contractor found a major failure in the family’s vacation cabin’s heating system, officials say.more>>
The bomb cyclone is whipping shores from North Carolina to the northern tip of Maine with blizzard conditions.more>>
The bomb cyclone is whipping shores from North Carolina to the northern tip of Maine with blizzard conditions.more>>
Police are searching for the teenager and two women who were caught on camera beating up a Waffle House employee.more>>
Police are searching for the teenager and two women who were caught on camera beating up a Waffle House employee.more>>
The suspect was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the crime.more>>
The suspect was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the crime.more>>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.more>>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.more>>