JPSO reporting icy road conditions in Metairie

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) -

There have been reports of black ice on Metairie roads Thursday morning, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. 

The roads that have ice on them are Jefferson Hwy/Betz Ave,  and Jefferson and Clearview Pkwy/Prairie St. 

Drivers are urged to use caution when driving in the area. 

