JPSO reporting icy road conditions in Metairie

There have been reports of black ice on Metairie roads Thursday morning, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

The roads that have ice on them are Jefferson Hwy/Betz Ave, and Jefferson and Clearview Pkwy/Prairie St.

Drivers are urged to use caution when driving in the area.

There have been reports of black ice on the roadway at Jefferson Hwy/Betz Ave, Jefferson and Clearview Pkwy/Prairie St, Metairie. (Last updated 8:51AM 1/4) — JP Sheriff's Office (@JeffParishSO) January 4, 2018

