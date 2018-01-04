Scalise tours craft brewery benefiting from tax reform

Recovering Congressman Steve Scalise is touring a craft brewery in Hammond and is praising the benefits of tax reform.

Just over five months after he was critically wounded in Washington DC congressman Steve Scalise is back in the district touting a tax reform package which he helped create as House Majority Whip.

Scalise toured Gnarly Barley Brewing in Hammond Thursday. The brewery, along with the entire craft brewing industry, are expected to get big tax savings under the plan..

"Because we were able to put in a provision that cut in half the excise tax, for Gnarly Barley, they will be able to thrive and many businesses are reaping benefits from that tax bill which just passed," Scalise said.

"This will benefit us in a couple of ways it will help us pay for health insurance for employees and it will also help us expand," said Zac Caramonta with Gnarly Barley Brewing.

Scalise is also speaking to business leaders at SLU.

