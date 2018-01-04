Warrant: Inmates choked, beaten in transport van with no intervention from deputies

Two Orleans Parish deputies were arrested for failing to protect two inmates from being severely beaten by another inmate.

The incident happened in August 2017 when police say deputies Michael Lee and Thomas Sutherland were driving a transport van with inmates inside to the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.

According to court documents, one of the inmates used his metal shackles to beat and choke two other inmates during the ride.

Investigators said video and audio evidence the from transport van showed the beating continued for more than 20 minutes.

Court documents said the two deputies failed to stop the vehicle or help the injuries inmates

The deputies also did not make any attempt to call for back-up, and did not report the incident until they returned from the facility later that day, according to the court documents.

The inmates that were attacked were treated for facial lacerations, fractured nasal bones, contusions of the scalp, and back injuries.

Both deputies were booked with Malfeasance in Office.

