Slidell PD filming with "Live PD" this weekend

A&E Network’s hit documentary series, “Live PD”, will start filming this weekend with the Slidell Police Department.

The documentary will allow the citizens of Slidell to see, first hand, what the brave men and women of the Slidell Police Department do on the daily basis, according to the report issued by Slidell PD.

The series shows transparency into how the Slidell Police Department operates, and the realities of what our officers face day in and day out.

“Based on the feedback of our citizens and police officers, an overwhelming majority are excited about us having this opportunity," said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal. "This will be a great chance for our residents to see, the positive and negative, of what our officer’s deal with every single day.”

The Slidell Police Department’s public information officer, Daniel Seuzeneau, who has prior experience operating with “Live PD”, will be working closely with the film crew and producer to ensure the Slidell Police Department, and the City of Slidell, shines and is portrayed in a positive light, according to the release.

About Live PD:

Hosted by Dan Abrams with analysis from Tom Morris Jr., “Live PD” showcases the policing of America, following diverse police departments from across the country in real time as they patrol their communities. Using dash cams along with fixed rig and handheld cameras, the series captures the work of a varied mix of urban and rural police forces on a typical Friday and Saturday night. Abrams and Morris guide viewers over the three-hour time slot giving insight to what audiences are seeing in real time. “Live PD” also frequently features Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin from the Tulsa Police Department Gang Unit, as well as law enforcement officers from the series who appear in-studio as guest analysts to provide additional commentary.



Produced by Big Fish Entertainment, “Live PD” will air every Friday and Saturday night on the A&E Network from 7pm-11pm CST. Starting this Friday, January 5th, the Slidell Police Department will be one of six different departments featured on the show.

