Slidell PD filming with "Live PD" this weekend

Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.more>>
Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.more>>
A Violet couple was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine after Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents were able to make purchases from each of them on separate occasions during an undercover investigation.more>>
A Violet couple was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine after Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents were able to make purchases from each of them on separate occasions during an undercover investigation.more>>
He's an Emmy-nominated TV host, Grammy Award-winning musician and now, Harry Connick Jr. is an honorary Saint. The hometown talent received the honor Thursday at the Saints facility.more>>
He's an Emmy-nominated TV host, Grammy Award-winning musician and now, Harry Connick Jr. is an honorary Saint. The hometown talent received the honor Thursday at the Saints facility.more>>
Some schools have announced closures Friday due to the freezing weather.more>>
Some schools have announced closures Friday due to the freezing weather.more>>
The family is filing a notice of claim against the Department of Education following the incident.more>>
The family is filing a notice of claim against the Department of Education following the incident.more>>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.more>>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.more>>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.more>>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.more>>
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.more>>
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.more>>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.more>>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.more>>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.more>>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.more>>
Although no one matched all of the Powerball numbers to claim the jackpot, three tickets sold in Louisiana matched four of the numbers and the Powerball, according to lottery officials.more>>
Although no one matched all of the Powerball numbers to claim the jackpot, three tickets sold in Louisiana matched four of the numbers and the Powerball, according to lottery officials.more>>
It is with great sadness that all of us here at WBRC mourn the passing of a dear member of our WBRC family.more>>
It is with great sadness that all of us here at WBRC mourn the passing of a dear member of our WBRC family.more>>
The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.more>>
The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.more>>
A contractor found a major failure in the family’s vacation cabin’s heating system, officials say.more>>
A contractor found a major failure in the family’s vacation cabin’s heating system, officials say.more>>