Emergency water main break repair causing low water pressure in Gert Town area

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Repairs on an emergency water main break is causing low water pressure for some residents in the Gert Town area. 

According to a report from the Sewerage and Water board, low water pressure could be experienced Thursday until 5 p.m. 

The streets affected are: 

ON                                            FROM                                            TO

Colapissa Street                                  Pine Street                               S. Carrollton Avenue

Short Street                                         Fig Street                                Colapissa Street

Lowerline Street                                 Fig Street                                Colapissa Street

The city asks for residents to be patient while they work to improve the infrastructure. 

