Emergency water main break repair causing low water pressure in Gert Town area

Source: Google Maps via the Sewerage and Water Board

Repairs on an emergency water main break is causing low water pressure for some residents in the Gert Town area.

According to a report from the Sewerage and Water board, low water pressure could be experienced Thursday until 5 p.m.

The streets affected are:

ON FROM TO

Colapissa Street Pine Street S. Carrollton Avenue

Short Street Fig Street Colapissa Street

Lowerline Street Fig Street Colapissa Street

The city asks for residents to be patient while they work to improve the infrastructure.

