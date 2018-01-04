Teens charged after allegedly shooting stolen deer, posting pictures on Facebook

Two Franklinton teens were charged after posting a picture on Facebook of a stolen deer they allegedly killed.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission arrested the teens after they allegedly shot and stole the farm-raised deer in Washington Parish.

Investigators said the deer was described as a two-and-a half year old, white-tailed deer, 23 point buck, weighing approximately 200 pounds and measuring 181 points on the Boone and Crocket Scale.

According to the owner, the estimated value of the deer was $8,500.

“Farm raised deer and exotics in Louisiana are considered ‘alternative livestock’ which are regulated by the LDAF," LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said. "Our alternative livestock industry consists of more than 300 licensed farms creating both a multi-million dollar annual economic impact and recreational opportunities in the ‘Sportman’s Paradise’ in which we live.”

The teens who were arrested from Drake Barber, 19, of Franklinton, La. and Justin Miller, 17, of Franklinton, La.,

According to the report, Barber and Miller shot and removed the deer from the owner’s property December 26.

Both Barber and Miller were booked into the Washington Parish Jail for theft LA.R.S. 14:67 B 2 of property valued over $5,000 but less than $25,000.

If convicted, the suspects face a fine or possible jail time.

“Investigators said after the suspects illegally shot and killed the deer, it appears they posted a photo with the deer in question on a Facebook page. Going to someone’s private property and stealing their livestock is a crime,” added Strain.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office also assisted with these arrests.

