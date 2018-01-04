Teens charged after allegedly shooting stolen deer, posting pictures on Facebook

Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.more>>
A Violet couple was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine after Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents were able to make purchases from each of them on separate occasions during an undercover investigation.more>>
He's an Emmy-nominated TV host, Grammy Award-winning musician and now, Harry Connick Jr. is an honorary Saint. The hometown talent received the honor Thursday at the Saints facility.more>>
Some schools have announced closures Friday due to the freezing weather.more>>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.more>>
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.more>>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.more>>
The family is filing a notice of claim against the Department of Education following the incident.more>>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.more>>
The 70-year-old deputy, who had served the department for half his life, was taken off life support Tuesday.more>>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.more>>
We've got some good news, and we've got some bad news.more>>
The suspect claims the shooting was in self-defense.more>>
Country music legend Mickey Gilley was injured in a two-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on U.S. 59 in Corrigan Wednesday morning.more>>
