LIST: School closures announced for Friday, Jan 5.

Schools are starting to announce closures for Friday due to the freezing weather.

Due to continuing water pressure problems being experienced in St. John the Baptist Parish, all St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools will remain closed for Friday, Jan. 5. Water pressure is currently inadequate to supply the heating systems on many campuses, which are operated through boiler systems, in addition to affecting restrooms and other facilities. Parish officials anticipate the water pressure problems will be resolved once the weather warms this weekend. Maintenance employees, head custodians at all schools and all Lake Pontchartrain Elementary staff should report to work as scheduled.

In Orleans, ReNEW Cultural Arts Academy, 3128 Constance St., will be closed again Friday due to a continued failure in the school’s heating system. ReNEW personnel will monitor the situation over the weekend and will continue updating parents on the progress

More schools will be added as they announce closures.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.