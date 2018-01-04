Coast Guard responds to small oil spill near Gramercy

The Coast Guard responded to an oil spill Thursday afternoon on the river near Gramery.

An aerial check showed there was a two mile sheen on the east side of the river between mile marker 144 and 142, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard is responding to the spill.

At this point there are no waterway restrictions on the river.

An investigation is underway to determine where the oil originated.

