Harry Connick Jr. named honorary Saint

He's an Emmy-nominated TV host, Grammy Award-winning musician and now, Harry Connick Jr. is an honorary Saint. The hometown talent received the honor Thursday at the Saints facility.

Connick calls it a dream come true.

“Right now you're talking to a Saint. I officially have a contract, and as long as they don't trade me, I'm gonna act like a player for the next 24 hours,” Connick said.

Describing Connick as die-hard fan is probably an understatement. You could say it's in his blood.

“I was born in 1967, the Saints were founded in '67," he said. "There’s just a lot of cool stuff. And my favorite colors are black and gold - I’m sure that has something to do with the fact they're the Saints colors.”

Though he doesn't live full-time in New Orleans, Connick always finds a way to cheer on his hometown team. He posted a video to Instagram before the Christmas Eve match-up with the Falcons, which went viral.

“Man, I wish I could take responsibility," Connick said when asked if he played a part in the team’s win that night. "I would do a dance. I need to do like an alley cat dance for the Panthers. Yeah, maybe we'll call them alley cats. They're not as pretty as Panthers. We're gonna have to come up with something.”

Speaking of Sunday's game, Connick's got a good feeling.

“I think we'll beat Carolina because we have their number, and Marshon Lattimore is in the game and he wasn't in either of the games before. That’s going to make it very tricky for Cam Newton, I think,” Connick said.

He adds, “Let’s go, let’s go all the way to Minneapolis.”

Connick says he'll be right there, cheering on his new...teammates. But in the meantime, he's got this message for the boys in black and gold: “Beat them cats them alley cats, gotta beat them cats, beat them alley cats, gotta beat them cats, yes!” Connick sang.

