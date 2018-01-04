Hendrickson and Armstead limited for Saints - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Hendrickson and Armstead limited for Saints

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Connect
(WVUE) -

The Saints appear to be healing up at just the right time. Only two players were listed as limited participants for Thursday's practice. They were defensive end Trey Hendrickson and tackle Terron Armstead.

Michael Thomas, Michael Hoomanawanui, Josh Hill, Justin Hardee and Senio Kelemete for full participants. 

Hendrickson has been out since suffering an ankle injury during the team's first meeting with the Falcons. Armstead injured his thigh in the second meeting with the Falcons at home Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

  • SportsMore>>

  • LSU LB Arden Key entering the 2018 NFL Draft

    LSU LB Arden Key entering the 2018 NFL Draft

    Tiger linebacker Arden Key is leaving LSU to declare for the 2018 NFL Draft.

    more>>

    Tiger linebacker Arden Key is leaving LSU to declare for the 2018 NFL Draft.

    more>>

  • Jim Henderson's Black and Gold Breakdown: Panthers and Saints Round 3

    Jim Henderson's Black and Gold Breakdown: Panthers and Saints Round 3

    FOX 8 GraphicFOX 8 Graphic

    Both the Saints and the Panthers were losers in their regular season finales. Both the Saints and the Panthers were already guaranteed playoff berth before those loses. Both the Saints and the Panthers had the same message afterward: “We’re not looking back. We’re looking ahead.” 

    more>>

    Both the Saints and the Panthers were losers in their regular season finales. Both the Saints and the Panthers were already guaranteed playoff berth before those loses. Both the Saints and the Panthers had the same message afterward: “We’re not looking back. We’re looking ahead.” 

    more>>

  • Hendrickson and Armstead limited for Saints

    Hendrickson and Armstead limited for Saints

    The Saints appear to be healing up at just the right time. Only two players were listed as limited participants for Thursday's practice. They were defensive end Trey Hendrickson and tackle Terron Armstead. Michael Thomas, Michael Hoomanawanui, Josh Hill, Justin Hardee and Senio Kelemete for full participants.  Hendrickson has been out since suffering an ankle injury during the team's first meeting with the Falcons. Armstead injured his thigh in the second meeting with the Falco...more>>
    The Saints appear to be healing up at just the right time. Only two players were listed as limited participants for Thursday's practice. They were defensive end Trey Hendrickson and tackle Terron Armstead. Michael Thomas, Michael Hoomanawanui, Josh Hill, Justin Hardee and Senio Kelemete for full participants.  Hendrickson has been out since suffering an ankle injury during the team's first meeting with the Falcons. Armstead injured his thigh in the second meeting with the Falco...more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly