Hendrickson and Armstead limited for Saints

The Saints appear to be healing up at just the right time. Only two players were listed as limited participants for Thursday's practice. They were defensive end Trey Hendrickson and tackle Terron Armstead.
Michael Thomas, Michael Hoomanawanui, Josh Hill, Justin Hardee and Senio Kelemete for full participants.
Hendrickson has been out since suffering an ankle injury during the team's first meeting with the Falcons. Armstead injured his thigh in the second meeting with the Falcons at home Christmas Eve.
