Sheriff: Violet couple accused of dealing meth found with several types of drugs

A Violet couple was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine after Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents were able to make purchases from each of them on separate occasions during an undercover investigation, according to St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann.

This is the second St. Bernard Parish couple arrested for dealing the controlled substance in the past month, Pohlmann said.

On Dec. 18, agents executed arrest warrants for Stephen Schule, 39, and Leila Robinson, 34, at their home on Riverbend Drive. During the execution of the arrest warrants, agents recovered methamphetamine, dextroamphetamine, heroin, alprazolam, oxycodone and drug paraphernalia, including a glass pipe.

In addition to distribution of methamphetamine charges, Schule was booked with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of alprazolam, possession of dextroamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Schule also was booked on a warrant for restitution out of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to distribution of methamphetamine charges, Robinson was booked with possession of oxycodone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Schule is being held in St. Bernard Parish Prison on a $125,000 bond; Robinson was released from the prison Dec. 28 on a $75,000 bond.

Pohlmann reminds residents to call the Sheriff's Office narcotics hotline at (504) 271-DOPE or 3673 to report suspected illegal drug activity in St. Bernard Parish. Callers can remain anonymous, and all calls will be acted upon, he said.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.