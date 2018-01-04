Louisiana business owners say they will benefit from tax reform

Some Louisiana small business owners say they and their employees should benefit under new tax reform measures passed in Congress. But the house majority whip says the bill includes other provisions that should help everyone from flood victims to those impacted by coastal erosion.

He left the insurance industry to pursue a dream, and now Zac Caramonta says his future just got brighter. Caramonta's Gnarly Barley brewery, and Louisiana's 30 other craft breweries, stand to benefit under new tax reform provisions which will see the taxes paid on each keg, cut in half.

”This is really going to save us a lot of money and treat our employees better, and provide benefits and continue to grow,” said brewery co owner Cari Caramonta.

Gnarly Barley got a visit Thursday from House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who helped get tax reform passed as he recovered from a gunshot wound last summer that has him working to regain full mobility.

“Hopefully I will get to a point where I don't need these crutches, but I'm alive and doing well,” he said.

And Scalise says in spite of democratic opposition, many other American businesses should benefit as well from tax reform, including Blessey Marine in Elmwood.

“They've already announced a million in benefits to their workers,” said Scalise.

Scalise also says the tax reform bill will allow victims of the 2016 flood to deduct their rebuilding expenses. That's something he says was put in the bill at the last minute with the help of Sen. Bill Cassidy.

“We inserted a provision that now lets them deduct their losses,” said Scalise.

Scalise toured much of his district today, stopping at SLU to thank supporters while talking about a recovery that included regular calls from President Donald Trump.

“We talked about things coming up, and ultimately passed a bill,” said Scalise.

Scalise also says the tax reform bill includes $150 million more for coastal restoration.

