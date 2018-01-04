John Curtis school closed Friday due to 'threats'

John Curtis school in River Ridge will be closed Friday after school administrators reportedly received threaten messages.

Headmaster J.T. Curtis did not say if the threats were against the upper or lower school. He released the following statement:

On Thursday afternoon two of our school administrators received threatening messages concerning the safety of our school. The administration takes these threats very seriously and immediately contacted the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto and Detective Bureau of Jefferson Parish will be handling the investigation. Out of abundance of caution we will not be in school on Friday, January 5th and will be under the direction of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office as their investigation moves forward. We will not have any further comment until this investigation is complete.

The nature of the threats is not known and no further information was available.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.