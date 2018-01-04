JPSO: Carjacking suspect hit deputy with truck, remains at large

Jefferson Parish deputies were scouring the West Bank Thursday in search of a carjacking suspect who allegedly hit a deputy with a truck.

The incident began at about 3 p.m., when an elderly man was carjacked near West Jefferson Hospital. Deputies began looking for the suspect and the black truck he was driving. Several hours later, they spotted the truck in Westwego and chased it to a home near 12th Street and Avenue A.

As deputies tried to arrest the suspect, they say he put the truck in reverse, striking an officer. That deputy has a broken knee but is expected to be okay.

The truck was later found on fire at 14th Street and Avenue A.

Investigators are still looking for the man, who was described only as a white male in his mid-20s.

