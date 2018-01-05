14 residents displaced in Algiers fire

Four town homes in Algiers burned down, leaving 14 people displaced Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:45 pm, New Orleans firefighters noticed smoke in the area of the 3400 block Vespasian Blvd in Algiers and went to investigate.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found the rear first and second floors of an abandoned two story, wood framed town home at 3457 Vespasian Blvd. heavily involved in fire.

The fire quickly spread to an adjacent occupied town home, according to the report.

Firefighters assisted two adults and four children outside to safety. To the right of the original fire building, firefighters evacuated an elderly couple outside to safety as the fire began to spread to their home.

The fourth residence was occupied by a family of two adults and three children.

Neighbors noticed the fire spreading and assisted them out of the path of the fire, according to the report.

Firefighters said the original fire building suffered a partial collapse in the rear.

The other three occupied dwellings sustained severe smoke, fire and water damage.

The residents will not be able to return immediately to their homes. The American Red Cross was notified to assist all three families with temporary housing and clothing needs, according to the report.

Fourteen NOFD units carrying forty-two firefighters responded to this incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there were no civilian or firefighter injuries reports. The New Orleans Police Department, Entergy and the American Red Cross assisted with the mitigation of this incident.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.