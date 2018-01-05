14 residents displaced in Algiers fire

Four town homes in Algiers burned down, leaving 14 people displaced Thursday afternoon.
Around 4:45 pm, New Orleans firefighters noticed smoke in the area of the 3400 block Vespasian Blvd in Algiers and went to investigate.
When firefighters arrived on the scene they found the rear first and second floors of an abandoned two story, wood framed town home at 3457 Vespasian Blvd. heavily involved in fire.
The fire quickly spread to an adjacent occupied town home, according to the report.
Firefighters assisted two adults and four children outside to safety. To the right of the original fire building, firefighters evacuated an elderly couple outside to safety as the fire began to spread to their home.
The fourth residence was occupied by a family of two adults and three children.
Neighbors noticed the fire spreading and assisted them out of the path of the fire, according to the report.
Firefighters said the original fire building suffered a partial collapse in the rear.
The other three occupied dwellings sustained severe smoke, fire and water damage.
The residents will not be able to return immediately to their homes. The American Red Cross was notified to assist all three families with temporary housing and clothing needs, according to the report.
Fourteen NOFD units carrying forty-two firefighters responded to this incident.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and there were no civilian or firefighter injuries reports. The New Orleans Police Department, Entergy and the American Red Cross assisted with the mitigation of this incident.
Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.more>>
Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.more>>
An arrest warrant has been issued for a carjacking suspect accused of injuring a Jefferson Parish deputy.more>>
An arrest warrant has been issued for a carjacking suspect accused of injuring a Jefferson Parish deputy.more>>
A man who drove to Mandeville City Hall to pay a utility bill wound up landing himself and two others behind bars.more>>
A man who drove to Mandeville City Hall to pay a utility bill wound up landing himself and two others behind bars.more>>
Four town homes in Algiers burned down, leaving 14 people displaced Thursday afternoon.more>>
Four town homes in Algiers burned down, leaving 14 people displaced Thursday afternoon.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is working a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is working a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward.more>>
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.more>>
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.more>>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.more>>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.more>>
The family thought the eagle had taken 8-pound Zoey as an alternative food source and assumed she was dead.more>>
The family thought the eagle had taken 8-pound Zoey as an alternative food source and assumed she was dead.more>>
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.more>>
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.more>>
The pictures show the dog in a Target shopping cart with great glee and joy as she rides down the aisle.more>>
The pictures show the dog in a Target shopping cart with great glee and joy as she rides down the aisle.more>>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.more>>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.more>>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.more>>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.more>>
The survivor of a horrific attack on December 27 recalls the night she was dragged 40 feet.more>>
The survivor of a horrific attack on December 27 recalls the night she was dragged 40 feet.more>>
After nearly two weeks and a Facebook post that likely reached millions of people across the country, a red suitcase found in Murrells Inlet on Christmas Day has been reunited with its owner.more>>
After nearly two weeks and a Facebook post that likely reached millions of people across the country, a red suitcase found in Murrells Inlet on Christmas Day has been reunited with its owner.more>>
Major electronics company HP is recalling thousands of laptop batteries due to a major hazard.more>>
Major electronics company HP is recalling thousands of laptop batteries due to a major hazard.more>>