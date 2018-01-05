NOPD investigating Lower Ninth Ward shooting

Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is working a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward.more>>
The New Orleans Saints are heading to the NFL playoffs this weekend for the first time since the 2013 season, and fans are hoping the team can go all the way.more>>
Some schools have announced closures Friday due to the freezing weather.more>>
Some residents in New Orleans East are without power Friday morning.more>>
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.more>>
The family thought the eagle had taken 8-pound Zoey as an alternative food source and assumed she was dead.more>>
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.more>>
Closeout sales at the affected locations will begin next week with all 103 locations shuttered by May.more>>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.more>>
The survivor of a horrific attack on December 27 recalls the night she was dragged 40 feet.more>>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.more>>
The episode is known to special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors and is likely of interest to them as they look into whether Trump's actions as president amount to improper efforts to obstruct the Russia investigation.more>>
Columbia Police have arrested a woman in a bizarre indecent exposure case at a car rental store on Greystone Boulevard.more>>
A 3-month-old is at the hospital after she was thrown against a wall while in the care of her mother.more>>
