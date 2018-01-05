NOPD investigating Lower Ninth Ward shooting - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

NOPD investigating Lower Ninth Ward shooting

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is working a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward.

The shooting happened in the first block of Alice Court.

Around 11:53 p.m., a victim was shot in the Fifth District.

No additional information is available at this time.

