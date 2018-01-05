Accident kills one in Lacombe - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Accident kills one in Lacombe

Written by: Kristi Coleman, Traffic Reporter
LACOMBE, LA (WVUE) -

Authorities are on scene of a fatal accident just east of Lacombe. 

The accident happened on Highway 190 at Mill. 

Drivers are asked to take I-12 as an alternate route until the scene is clear. 

More information will be reported as it is made available. 

