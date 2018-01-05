Some New Orleans East residents without power - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Some New Orleans East residents without power

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Source: Entergy Source: Entergy
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Some residents in New Orleans East are without power Friday morning. 

According to Entergy's website, around 750 customers are without power.

Entergy said a serviceman is working to determine the cause of the outage, and power will be restored as soon as possible. 

The power outage also caused a few school closures. 

To see the status of the power outages, visit Entergy's website here. 

