Some New Orleans East residents without power

Some residents in New Orleans East are without power Friday morning.

According to Entergy's website, around 750 customers are without power.

Entergy said a serviceman is working to determine the cause of the outage, and power will be restored as soon as possible.

The power outage also caused a few school closures.

To see the status of the power outages, visit Entergy's website here.

