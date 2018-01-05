Who Dats say Dome energy advantage for team going into playoffs

The New Orleans Saints are heading to the NFL playoffs this weekend for the first time since the 2013 season, and fans are hoping the team can go all the way.

The Saints have already done it twice this season,but the question on every Saint's fans mind is whether or not they can beat The Panthers three times in one season.

Last week the saints clinched the division despite losing to the Buccaneers because The Panthers also lost their game in Atlanta.

With both teams coming off losses to enter the playoffs, they are hungry for a win.

The Saints first beat the Panthers in Week 3, 34-13, snapping their two-loss start to the season and launching that eight-game winning streak.

Then in week 13, they did it again, though the score of 31-1 was a bit tighter.

Also in The Saints favor this weekend is Dome-field advantage.

It is the first playoff game in the Dome since January 2012, and fans say their energy will give the team what they need to win.

"They feed off of that energy," said Van Hudson, a Saints fan. "I mean, you seen it in the season when we were behind like 17-20 points or something like that. And they came back in the 4th quarter and won. That was at home. That’s a definite energy that the team feeds off of. You can see that."

Tickets are still available online through the NFL's official ticket exchange.

The cheapest seats will cost you around $70 each, but the most expensive tickets are going for $10,000.

