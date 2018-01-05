Suspect accused of dragging woman 40 feet near French Quarter arrested

The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a brutal attack near the French Quarter.

The survivor, who FOX 8 is only identifying as Hunter, recalled the horrific Dec. 27 attack in the French Quarter when the suspect, identified as Raphael Meyers, allegedly dragged her 40 feet in a white Ford F-150 truck.

As investigation into the incident progressed, Fifth District detectives were able identify Meyers as the perpetrator who attempted to pull the victim into the truck.

Meyers was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of purse snatching and second-degree battery in connection with the incident. In addition, Meyers was arrested for violation of probation and on three fugitive warrants out of Gretna.

Hunter was released from the hospital Thursday but had to be re-admitted Friday due to complications. She has injuries to her lungs and pelvis and has already undergone three surgeries.

She described the events from that night.

"Me and my friend Sam, we got off of work at seven, and normally when we have the same schedules, we carpool or we at least walk each other to our cars," Hunter said.

She said her friend drove her to her car. As Sam dropped her off, Hunter noticed a white Ford truck come around the corner.

"As soon as she moved out of the way, the truck literally got right up on me. The back door to the truck opened, the man never even got out. He just leaned out and he grabbed me," Hunter said. "They were pulling me, the truck was still rolling. The truck was still going and I'm looking at him dead in his face and he's just staring at me and I'm like, no, no, no! I keep trying to pull back."

Police said the truck dragged Hunter 40 feet down the 400 block of Mandeville Street until her friend rushed out to help.

Fortunately, a witness who was also a nurse at UMC called an ambulance to rush Hunter to the hospital.

