Attempt to pay water bill lands three in hot water

A man who drove to Mandeville City Hall to pay a utility bill wound up landing himself and two others behind bars.

On Thursday Adrian Singleton, 28, went to pay a water bill and left his friends Monterrio Batiste and Trevell Hill in the parking lot.

While the trio was in the parking lot, a group of Mandeville Police Officers who happened to be exiting city hall walked past the truck.

According to a release from Mandeville Police, the officers were drawn to it by a very strong odor of green marijuana.

The attempt at paying the water bill turned into a seizure of, drugs, guns and money as well as the arrest of three suspects.

The investigation went from detention to arrest after officers discovered a handgun concealed in Hill’s waistband.

A second handgun was recovered off of the front seat of the vehicle.

When all was said and done officers recovered 22 grams of marijuana, 50 Xanax pills and over $1,900 in cash and a scale commonly used to weigh narcotics for sale, according to the report.

Singleton was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Batiste was charged with simple possession of marijuana.

Hill was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a schedule IV narcotic.

Singleton and Hill were remanded to the St. Tammany Parish Jail while Batiste was released on summons.

