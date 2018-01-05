Carjacker accused of injuring deputy, carjacking man arrested at Burger King

A suspect who is accused of carjacking and injuring an elderly man and attempting to run over a deputy is in custody, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Gino Taulli, 27, of Marrero, was arrested Friday afternoon at a Burger King in the 3700 block of the Westbank Expressway after officers received a tip.

Police say he had two gunshot wounds when they took him into custody.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto announced Friday morning that an arrest warrant has been issued for Taulli for second degree robbery, attempted first degree murder of a police officer, and aggravated flight from an officer.

Thursday around 6:20 p.m., JPSO Robbery Detectives engaged in a pursuit after locating a vehicle that had been reported stolen in a carjacking earlier in the day in Bridge City.

Detectives attempted to arrest him, but during the incident the suspect attempted to run over the pursuing detectives with the stolen vehicle.

The suspect ultimately fled from the location in the stolen vehicle.

Detectives said the incident was captured on a business surveillance camera, which was used to identify the suspect in the investigation.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.