Cement truck driver ejected after crash on I-10 exit ramp, lands in wet cement

A cement truck overturned on the I-10 West exit ramp near the Carrollton Exit Friday, ejecting the driver.

The truck is currently laying on its side on the ramp, and the cement mixer that was being carried on the back of the truck fell off the overpass and into the grass below the ramp.

Liz Belcher with the New Orleans EMS said they were called to the scene around 12:39 p.m. when the cement truck got into an accident.

Belcher said the cement truck was carrying a full load of cement at the time of the accident.

Driver of concrete truck transported to trauma center after being ejected onto ground level from I-10 exit ramp. pic.twitter.com/J3LswNwG1s — New Orleans EMS (@NewOrleansEMS) January 5, 2018

The driver fell 40 feet after being ejected from the car, went to the trauma center, and was alert and talking. Belcher said the driver is expected to be okay.

The New Orleans Fire Department is on scene and it is unclear at this time if traffic is being affected.

We have a reporter on scene and will update this article with information as it becomes available.

