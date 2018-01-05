HP issues recall on laptop and workstation batteries - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

HP issues recall on laptop and workstation batteries

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Computer company HP has announced a worldwide voluntary safety recall for some of their notebook computer and mobile workstation batteries.

The company has issued a recall due to the fact the batteries have the potential to overheat and pose a fire and burn risk to customers.

To see which battery models are being recalled and how to get them replaced, visit the HP website.

