Armstead and Hendrickson questionable for Saints-Panthers

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Left tackle Terron Armstead (thigh) and rookie defensive end Trey Hendrickson (ankle) are questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers. Both were limited in practice Friday. 

Armstead missed last week's contest against the Bucs with a thigh injury. He suffered the injury in the Falcons contest. Hendrickson has been out since suffering an ankle injury during the team's first meeting with the Falcons.

