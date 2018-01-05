Escapee who may be armed and dangerous believed to be in New Orleans

State Police say an escapee from a Monroe detention center, who they describe as armed and dangerous is believed to be in New Orleans. Teondre Wright escaped from the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe, LA on January 2, 2018. Wright, who is 17-years old was discovered missing Tuesday night along with three other inmates. The other inmates were apprehended in the Monroe area a short time later.

Wright was being held in the Swanson Center for various charges, including carjacking and armed robbery. Wright is still at large.Detectives believe Wright is in the New Orleans area and is considered to be possibly armed and dangerous.

State Police is asking anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Teondre Wright to contact Louisiana State Police at (504) 471-2775 or the Office of Juvenile Justice Command Center at (318) 651-4890.

Also, Crimestoppers is offering up to $5000 for information leading to Wright’s capture. Callers do not have to give their name or testify to receive the cash reward. Citizens with information should call the Crimestoppers Hotline at (504) 822-1111 or 1-877-903-STOP.

