Payton 'embracing' the return of '09 players for Saints-Panthers

Numerous players from the Saints 2009 title team are returning this weekend for the Saints-Panthers matchup Sunday. Running backs Reggie Bush, and Pierre Thomas, along with receiver Lance Moore to name a few, will be in the Dome.

So you coming to the game with us next weekend? https://t.co/rsLCejjvYE — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) January 1, 2018

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton loves the Black and Gold alumni coming back to the Crescent City.

"We've had guys at a handful of these games, obviously when you're playing a playoff game. Those guys look forward to getting back," said Sean Payton. "I haven't seen many guys, but I'm glad they're coming back. I can remember going to a Miami University pro day. I would see 30-35 former Hurricane players, maybe some in the NFL. They were all so interested in their team, and how those other players were doing. I just found that to be encouraging. I think part of building a program is embracing those guys that were here prior."

