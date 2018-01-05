Payton 'embracing' the return of '09 players for Saints-Panthers - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Payton 'embracing' the return of '09 players for Saints-Panthers

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Reggie Bush will be back in the Dome this weekend. Source: John Snell Reggie Bush will be back in the Dome this weekend. Source: John Snell
(WVUE) -

Numerous players from the Saints 2009 title team are returning this weekend for the Saints-Panthers matchup Sunday. Running backs Reggie Bush, and Pierre Thomas, along with receiver Lance Moore to name a few, will be in the Dome.

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton loves the Black and Gold alumni coming back to the Crescent City. 

"We've had guys at a handful of these games, obviously when you're playing a playoff game. Those guys look forward to getting back," said Sean Payton. "I haven't seen many guys, but I'm glad they're coming back. I can remember going to a Miami University pro day. I would see 30-35 former Hurricane players, maybe some in the NFL. They were all so interested in their team, and how those other players were doing. I just found that to be encouraging. I think part of building a program is embracing those guys that were here prior."

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

  • SportsMore>>

  • LSU and Matt Canada reach agreement to part ways

    LSU and Matt Canada reach agreement to part ways

    Matt Canada (Source: WAFB)Matt Canada (Source: WAFB)

    LSU and Matt Canada have mutually agreed to end his employment as the LSU football offensive coordinator, according to head Coach Ed Orgeron.

    more>>

    LSU and Matt Canada have mutually agreed to end his employment as the LSU football offensive coordinator, according to head Coach Ed Orgeron.

    more>>

  • Payton 'embracing' the return of '09 players for Saints-Panthers

    Payton 'embracing' the return of '09 players for Saints-Panthers

    Reggie Bush will be back in the Dome this weekend. Source: John SnellReggie Bush will be back in the Dome this weekend. Source: John Snell

    Numerous players from the Saints 2009 title team are returning this weekend for the Saints-Panthers matchup Sunday. Running backs Reggie Bush, and Pierre Thomas, along with receiver Lance Moore to name a few, will be in the Dome. So you coming to the game with us next weekend? https://t.co/rsLCejjvYE — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) January 1, 2018 Saints Head Coach Sean Payton loves the Black and Gold alumni coming back to the Crescent City.  "We've had guys at a ha...

    more>>

    Numerous players from the Saints 2009 title team are returning this weekend for the Saints-Panthers matchup Sunday. Running backs Reggie Bush, and Pierre Thomas, along with receiver Lance Moore to name a few, will be in the Dome. So you coming to the game with us next weekend? https://t.co/rsLCejjvYE — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) January 1, 2018 Saints Head Coach Sean Payton loves the Black and Gold alumni coming back to the Crescent City.  "We've had guys at a ha...

    more>>

  • Cam Jordan named first-team All-Pro

    Cam Jordan named first-team All-Pro

    Cam Jordan pressures Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the backfield.Cam Jordan pressures Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the backfield.
    Saints' defensive end Cam Jordan made All-Pro first team on Friday. The Associated Press honored Jordan for the first time in his career. Jordan racked up a career highs in sacks with 13, and passes defensed with 11.  Rookie running back Alvin Kamara made All-Pro second-team. Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. more>>
    Saints' defensive end Cam Jordan made All-Pro first team on Friday. The Associated Press honored Jordan for the first time in his career. Jordan racked up a career highs in sacks with 13, and passes defensed with 11.  Rookie running back Alvin Kamara made All-Pro second-team. Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly