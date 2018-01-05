Bond set for man accused of assaulting and dragging woman while in a moving vehicle

A judge set a $50,000 bond for the man accused of dragging a woman 40 feet down Mandeville Street near the French Quarter on Dec. 27.

29-year-old Raphael Meyers was already in custody when police said they connected the dots and arrested him for the attack. Meyers faces second-degree battery and purse snatching charges. He is also being held as a fugitive from Gretna.

Police said Meyers was in a white pickup truck on the night of Dec. 27 when he tried to grab a woman who was walking to her car just after 7 p.m. Police say he dragged her and only let go when he heard the victim's friend scream for help.

The victim was still at UMC recovering from multiple surgeries.

"I thought that this was it for me. That I was never going to going to be able to see my daughter again. I told that surgeon that night. I grabbed her hand and I was like, 'I can't die. I have a 4-year-old daughter to go home to,'" she said.

Police said they were able to identify Meyers as a suspect in the dragging case by connecting him to another robbery in which he had dropped his cell phone.

"We have had encounters. He has a lengthy criminal history and we believe he's a heroin addict or drug addict and he's doing these crimes to support his habit," Lt. Lejon Roberts said.

Meyers' criminal history includes charges of assault, robbery and vehicle theft between 2011 and 2017 in Jefferson and Orleans parishes.

Police said they are looking for more suspects in the Dec. 27 case.

