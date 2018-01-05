Best and worst diets ranked

A panel of medical professionals ranks the Mediterranean Diet and DASH Diet among the best. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

A new list of the best diets suggests people tackling a new year's resolution to get healthy with the Mediterranean Diet and DASH Diet are on the right track.

U.S. News and World Report asked 25 experts from major medical centers to rank popular diets. The Mediterranean Diet gets high marks for being easy to follow. The DASH Diet scores well for being able to reduce blood pressure within a matter of weeks. Both diets focus on the consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and fish.

The Keto Diet and Dunkan Diet tie for the worst eating plans people can follow. Those diets stress eating a lot of protein and minimal carbs in an effort to put dieters into a state of ketosis. That's when the body starts to breakdown ingested and stored body fat. People on such diets often deal with fatigue and light-headedness.

Click here to take a look at U.S News and World Report's entire breakdown of the best and worst diets.

