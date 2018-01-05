Kenner's old Hollywood Theater sold

Holywood Theater site behind Esplanade Mall sold and to be demolished (Source: FOX 8 News)

A Baton Rouge company recently bought the old building that housed Hollywood Cinemas 9 in Kenner.

The building behind the Esplanade Mall has been vacant since 2013.

Kenner officials say the new owners, Clay Companies of Baton Rouge, plan to build a 256-unit, upscale apartment development.

The new owners are expected to meet with Kenner's code enforcement workers within the next two weeks to discuss a plan for demolition.

Another old building on the mall property is already coming down. Demolition crews are tearing down the Goodyear store.

"It's important for future businesses that may be considering The Esplanade to see this progress," Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn said. "I want to commend Code Enforcement Director Rick Walther and his staff for making both of these demolitions a priority."

