Metairie company's tasso ham products recalled

Crescent City Meats, located in Metairie, is recalling approximately 430 pounds of ready-to-eat Tasso Cajun Spicy Ham products because they may be underprocessed, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The products were produced on Nov. 9, Dec. 18 and Dec. 20, 2017. They include 5-pound vacuum packs that were shipped in 10-pound cases with the label “TASSO CAJUN SPICY HAM READY TO EAT.” The cases contain lot codes 1631317, 1635517, and 1635217 or 35217. The products bear the establishment number “Est. 13244” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were distributed for institutional use in the New Orleans metropolitan area.

The problem was discovered on Jan. 4, when an establishment that was further processing the product noticed that the product appeared to be raw. A USDA inspection verified that some of the product was underprocessed and could be undercooked.

Food Safety and Inspection Service recalls can be verified here.

Consumers and media with questions about the recall can contact Gerard B. Hanford, President, Crescent City Meat Company at (504) 737-0570.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

