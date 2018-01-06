Two men injured in Royal St. shooting

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men injured Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Royal Street.

According to investigators, a group of men was walking down the street when they got into a verbal altercation with a group of people inside of a white SUV. During the argument, one of the people inside of the SUV opened fire on the group of men and bystanders on the sidewalk.

One of the men and a bystander suffered gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a local hospital by EMS.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

