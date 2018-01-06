WATCH LIVE: Phunny Phorty Phellows kick off Carnival season - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Written by: Tiffany Baptiste, Assignment Editor/Digital Content Producer
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The Phunny Phorty Phellows are making their annual ride to kick off the start of Carnival season. 

The krewe is also celebrating 35 years of riding. 

Phunny Phorty Phellows is set to roll at 7 p.m. from the Willow Street Car Barn. 

