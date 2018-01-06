WATCH LIVE: Phunny Phorty Phellows kick off Carnival season

If viewing on mobile, click here.

The Phunny Phorty Phellows are making their annual ride to kick off the start of Carnival season.

The krewe is also celebrating 35 years of riding.

Phunny Phorty Phellows is set to roll at 7 p.m. from the Willow Street Car Barn.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.