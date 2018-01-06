Fatal accident on CCC kills driver and injures passenger

One person is dead and another is in stable condition after their van slams into the sidewall on the Cresent City Connection bridge.

According to a New Orleans police report, the 54-year-old driver and a 53-year-old female passenger were traveling westbound on General De Gaulle in their 1998 Dodge van, Saturday afternoon. The report says that's when for some unknown reason, the driver lost control and slammed into the wall on the CCC bridge on-ramp.

The passenger was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. EMS pronounced the driver dead at the scene. Police have not yet released the names of the two people involved.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.