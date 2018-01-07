Firefighters discover body inside burning vehicle - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Firefighters discover body inside burning vehicle

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a body found inside of a burning vehicle in New Orleans East Saturday.

Police say firefighters were called out to a trash fire in the 8400 block of Old Gentilly Road around 10:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they quickly put out the fire. Once the fire was extinguished, they discovered a vehicle with a body inside. The body was burned beyond recognition.

The New Orleans Police Department has taken over the investigation.  

