Firefighters discover body inside burning vehicle

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a body found inside of a burning vehicle in New Orleans East Saturday.

Police say firefighters were called out to a trash fire in the 8400 block of Old Gentilly Road around 10:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they quickly put out the fire. Once the fire was extinguished, they discovered a vehicle with a body inside. The body was burned beyond recognition.

The New Orleans Police Department has taken over the investigation.

