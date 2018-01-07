Falcons' win against Rams opens possibility for Saints rematch

The Falcons win over the L.A. Rams Saturday night opened an interesting playoff possibility for the Saints. While the men in Black and Gold are focused solely on beating the Carolina Panthers for a third time this season, here's how Atlanta's wildcard victory influences the Saints playoff future.

As the lowest seed, Atlanta now heads to top-seeded Philadelphia to take on the Eagles next Saturday. If the Saints beat the Panthers, as the fourth seed they would travel to Minneapolis to face second-seeded Minnesota in the Divisional round.

Here's where it gets interesting. The Falcons are not facing the same Eagles team that dominated the NFC this season. Since the Eagles lost Quarterback Carson Wentz for the season a month ago, Philadelphia has struggled with his replacement Nick Foles. Oddsmakers in Las Vegas have Atlanta the favorite against the Eagles in Philadelphia. This is all you need to know about how vulnerable Philadelphia has become despite being the number one seed.

Meantime the Saints have the difficult task of trying to beat a division rival three times in one season and if they do their reward is the Vikings in Minnesota. Now if oddsmakers are correct and the Falcons beat the Eagles and the Saints go to Minnesota and avenge their season-opening loss to the Vikings then guess what? The Saints would host the Falcons for the NFC Championship game and the right to go to the Super Bowl.

While the Saints and Falcons have a lot more work to do to make that scenario come true, Atlanta's upset win in L.A. was a big step to putting those pieces into place.

